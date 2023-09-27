An ambulance collided with a car and a dump truck in Krasnodar, killing two people. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reported this on September 27.

“As a result of the accident, the driver and the emergency medical technician were injured. The driver has a broken arm, and the paramedic has a closed craniocerebral injury,” the report notes.

According to the department, the ambulance with its special lights on was driving in the oncoming lane and collided with a Honda car that was changing lanes when leaving the adjacent territory.

The impact caused the special vehicle to spin, causing it to crash into a dump truck.

An administrative investigation has been ordered into this fact.

Another accident involving emergency assistance occurred on September 18 in the Rostov region. The car crashed into a truck that refused to give way to special equipment moving in the oncoming lane with its signal and flashing lights on. The paramedic, driver and patient who were in the car at the time were injured.