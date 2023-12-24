Two people were injured in a gas explosion in an apartment building in Sochi, a source told Izvestia.

“An explosion occurred in a six-story residential building. Previously, it happened due to a gas leak in one of the apartments. According to preliminary data, two people were injured,” Izvestia’s interlocutor reported.

Later, the press service of the federal territory Sirius confirmed the explosion on Trubachev Street, which was reported at 20:46. The causes of the incident are being established.

According to employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar Territory, a balcony and glazing in several apartments were destroyed in a residential building. There was no fire. Sirius also confirmed that two people were injured as a result of the explosion. Emergency Situations Ministry employees rescued two more residents of the house and evacuated 23 people.

It is noted that all victims will be accommodated at the Gamma Sirius Hotel. The head of the Sirius administration, Dmitry Plishkin, employees of the administration, public utilities, and rescuers are currently carrying out the necessary work at the scene of the incident.

In Tatarstan, on December 21, a gas burst occurred in a two-story apartment building. Four people were injured. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the incident happened in the morning in one of the villages in the region.