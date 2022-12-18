Governor Gladkov: two people were injured during the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Krasnaya Yaruga

Two people – a girl and a man – were injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Krasnaya Yaruga in the Belgorod region. about this in his Telegram-channel said the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, the girl received shrapnel wounds, she was treated by doctors on the spot, the victim was sent for outpatient treatment. The man had a contusion, medical assistance was provided, he refused hospitalization.

Restoration work to eliminate the consequences of the gas pipeline, pipeline, heat supply and power lines will begin during daylight hours, Gladkov added.

The village of Krasnaya Yaruga in the Krasnoyaruga region came under fire from Ukraine on the evening of December 18. Glazing was damaged in a four-story apartment building, outbuildings located next to the house caught fire, and the power line was also damaged.

On Sunday, December 18, at least 60 apartments, two private houses and 32 cars were damaged during the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Eight people were injured and another person died. He worked on the construction of a poultry farm, where one of the shells hit.