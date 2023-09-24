Mayor of Donetsk Kulemzin: a man and a woman were wounded during shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Two people were injured when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the Kuybyshevsky district of Donetsk. The mayor of the city, Alexey Kulemzin, reported this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, a 21-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were wounded due to shelling on Umova Street. In addition, a shell hit a private house and a fire occurred.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 30 times over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian troops fired 85 units of various ammunition. In the Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 20 attacks from AGM-88 HARM and 155 mm artillery. In the Gorlovka direction, the Ukrainian military opened fire eight times with MLRS, 152 and 155 millimeter artillery, including with a cluster warhead.