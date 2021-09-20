And the American “ABC News” website quoted the police as saying that the two people’s injuries “are not serious and do not threaten their lives,” noting that the students were evacuated at the school and sent to the tennis courts for their safety.

Newport News Police said they responded at around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Heritage High School.

She explained that the two injured teenagers are 17 years old, one of whom was a male who was injured in the face and the other was a female who was injured in the lower leg.

The police revealed, during a press conference this afternoon, that the suspect had not been arrested so far.

She pointed out that the security authorities are reviewing surveillance cameras and evidence, which were recovered from the scene to reach the shooter.

Police officers said they did not believe the suspect posed a threat to the community, suggesting the shooting followed an altercation, “but the investigation is continuing.”