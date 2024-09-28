Governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov reported two wounded during shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that two people were wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About attacks on populated areas he told in your Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the villages of Petrovka, Belgorod district, and Murom, Shebekinsky district, came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One woman received a mine-explosive injury, a concussion and shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs, the second received a mine-explosive injury.

Six private households, two garages and a car were also damaged, Gladkov added. In four private houses, windows were broken, fences and roofs were cut. The garage and car were damaged.

“In the city of Shebekino, as a result of an FPV drone attack, the roofs of shopping modules on the market territory were damaged,” the official said.

Earlier, the Belgorod governor reported almost 200 arrivals in the region per day. As a result of the shelling, six civilians were injured, including a 15-year-old and an eight-year-old schoolgirl.