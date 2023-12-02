As a result of a massive road accident that occurred on Staronikolskaya Street in the southwest of Moscow, two people were injured. A source from Izvestia told about this on Saturday, December 2.

“The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified. Traffic in the area of ​​the accident is difficult, choose a detour,” notes a message published on the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

Earlier, on the night of December 2, a collision of several cars occurred on the 34th km of the Kyiv highway in Moscow. According to eyewitnesses, the tow truck and the passenger car on it, as well as another car not far from the truck, caught fire.

Izvestia correspondent Vladislav Kharchenko later reported that as a result of the incident, two people were killed and one was injured. The fire that followed the collision was extinguished.