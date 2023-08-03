Authorities have arrested a man and woman in Spain after $10 million worth of jewelry and watches were stolen from Barcelona airport. Spanish media said today, Thursday, quoting police, that the theft took place late on Wednesday, when a bag containing valuables was stolen from in front of the airport check-in desk. Surveillance cameras captured the incident and the car in which they escaped was identified. Police then tracked the two for more than 100 kilometers before stopping them at the French border. The bag, which contained a $4 million ring and thousands of cash, belonged to a Russian family.