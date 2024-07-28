El Paso – El Paso Crime Stoppers and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying two men involved in a home invasion robbery that resulted in the shooting of an 18-year-old man earlier this month in West El Paso.

Crime Stoppers reported that at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, two men forced their way into an apartment at the Tuscany Apartments, located at 415 S. Mesa Hills.

Once inside, the men threatened the 18-year-old man who lived in the apartment with a gun. According to Crime Stoppers, the men beat the victim and shot him. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not specified.

Crime Stoppers reported that the two men stole items from the apartment and fled. Both men were wearing ski masks.

The suspect with the gun is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 meters) tall and is believed to be Hispanic.

Investigators are certain someone knows the identity of the suspects involved in this home invasion and shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these men is asked to immediately call El Paso Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit them online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

