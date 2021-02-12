At 1338 hours the fire was out and the troops returned to the fire station Two firefighters trying to put out the fire in a house in Roldán, Torrepacheco. / CEIS

112 received a call at 12:41 pm in which they alerted of the fire that occurred in a house in the district of Roldán, in Torre Pacheco. Local police patrols, a rapid intervention vehicle and an ambulance with Civil Protection personnel from the Torre Pacheco City Council, an ambulance with health personnel from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061, as well as firefighters from the CEIS were mobilized to the place. .

Civil Protection health workers and 061 treated two people who have been injured by burns on the hands during the fire of a house in the district of Roldán, municipality of Torre Pacheco. Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) put out the fire, which has affected the kitchen and patio of the house.

At 1.38 pm the fire was out and the firefighters were returning to their park. The toilets have treated 2 people, affected by second degree burns on their hands. One of them was transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in San Javier.