Friday, October 27, 2023, 2:18 p.m.



Updated 2:39 p.m.

Two people testify this Friday in the Jumilla Court for their alleged involvement in the death of the Malian Diakina Fofana, whose body appeared last Tuesday in a well located in an abandoned house in the Término de Arriba of this town.

Initially, a person was arrested who was the one who declared that he had killed a man, whom he threw into this well. In fact, she led the agents to the place where this well was located. At this time, there are two people detained, who are testifying in judicial offices.

There are several hypotheses that have arisen about the death of Diakina Fofana, related to a possible dispute or fight with a compatriot or a possible settling of scores. In any case, it will be the result of the investigations that will determine the reasons and circumstances that caused this event. At the moment, the case is under summary secrecy.

Diakina Fofana had been residing in Jumilla for 16 years and her disappearance was reported on September 2. Since that day there was no news of him until last Tuesday when, unfortunately, it was confirmed that the body found in the well corresponded to this Malian.