A detached house in Oldenzaal completely collapsed on Monday morning due to a gas explosion. The fire service rescued two people alive from the rubble. They have been transferred to the hospital. Right away third person still under the rubble has contacted the fire brigade. “We are now trying to get to that,” a spokesperson told ANP news agency.

Emergency services have been deployed with three trauma helicopters, of which it has deployed two. Two Specialist Emergency Response Teams (STH) are also present, the fire service said. Specializing in, among other things, collapsed buildings, these teams can use special tools and equipment to “stabilize the building structure and create a rescue road”. according to the fire brigade†