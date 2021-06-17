Two people were killed in North Rhine-Westphalia after being shot. According to the police, a SEK is in action. The perpetrator is on the run.

There were shots on Thursday in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The police confirm two fatalities.

According to official information, the perpetrator is still on the run.

Update from June 17th, 5:55 p.m .: After fatal shots with two victims in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia, the alleged perpetrator was caught. The arrest took place in Diepenau, Lower Saxony, as the police announced on Thursday.

Update from June 17th, 4:05 p.m .: After the events in Espelkamp, ​​North Rhine-Westphalia, the Bielefeld police carried out extensive search measures. “A 52-year-old man from Diepenau, who is urgently suspected, is currently on the run,” the police station reported on Thursday afternoon. The background of the act is part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the information so far, the alleged perpetrator shot a woman and a 48-year-old man. Both died on the scene of their injuries. (vs)

Update from June 17th, 3:30 p.m .: According to the police, two people were shot dead in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia. While the investigators feared a rampage in the first minutes after the crime, they assumed a homicide a little later. Whether and how the perpetrator and the victim – a man and a woman – knew each other is still uncertain from the official side.

A police spokesman said at the scene that the police had received an emergency call that morning that several shots had been fired in downtown Espelkamp. “The officers found a person with gunshot wounds in the area of ​​a residential building, and another person not far from this street in a side street,” the spokesman said.

Numerous rescue workers have been alerted: “Rescue services, an ambulance, a rescue helicopter were on duty. Ultimately, however, in vain: We now have to state that we are dealing with two dead. ”A murder commission from the Bielefeld police took over the investigation. The spokesman initially gave no information about the perpetrator. Regarding the concerns of local residents, he said: “The police had the situation completely under control. There are numerous officials on duty. “

Two people shot: perpetrators in North Rhine-Westphalia on the run – police give new assessment of the situation

Update from June 17th, 2:05 p.m .: After the shots with two fatalities in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia, the police are no longer assuming a rampage, according to information from the dpa. An initially different suspicion was therefore not confirmed. According to official information from the Bielefeld police on Thursday, it is a homicide. Whether and in what relationship the alleged perpetrator and the two victims – a man and a woman – were initially unclear.

According to Daily mirror it is supposed to be an act of relationship. This is reported with reference to safety groups. So far there are no indications of a political motive.

Two people shot: perpetrators still on the run – SEK in action

Update from June 17th, 1:45 p.m .: According to dpa information, the crime scene is in downtown Espelkamp, ​​a 25,000-inhabitant city in the northeast of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the police, the victims are a man and a woman. According to initial information, one crime scene is in a house, the other in front of it.

According to the police, a special task force (SEK) is on duty. According to information from Westphalia sheet Police forces from across the region were brought together to look for the suspect.

The police initially did not confirm media reports that it was a rampage. There was initially no information about the background.

Two people shot dead: perpetrators in North Rhine-Westphalia on the run – police publish the first details

Update from June 17, 1:28 p.m.: According to the Bielefeld police, two people were shot in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia. The perpetrator is still on the run, said a police spokesman for the German press agency on Thursday.

Update from June 17th, 1:20 p.m .: What exactly happened in Espelkamp in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday afternoon is still unclear. As the dpa now reports, citing the police, two people are said to have been injured by gunfire. Reports from several media outlets that one of the two people is believed to have died were initially not confirmed by the police. According to dpa information, the shots were fired in a house in the city center. The alleged perpetrator is apparently on the

Escape. The police are on duty with a large number.

Dead in shooting in North Rhine-Westphalia – police probably assume the amok situation

Origin notification: Espelkamp – In the city center of Espelkamp in the Minden-Lübbecke district in North Rhine-Westphalia, a shooting should have occurred on Thursday afternoon. This is reported by, among others WDR citing the police. Two people are said to have been shot, one of them was apparently fatally wounded. Again WDR Further reported, citing the police, the operation is currently still ongoing.

How picture reports, the police are said to have declared that they are currently assuming an amok situation. The second person shot was therefore seriously injured, a SEK is said to be on site.

