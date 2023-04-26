Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Two people were seriously injured in a knife attack in Austria. The act took place near Salzburg, the perpetrator turned himself in.

Elsbethen (Austria) – Two people were seriously injured in a knife attack in Elsbethen near Salzburg. According to a police spokeswoman, the crime happened in a care facility for disabled people.

Knife attack near Salzburg: two people seriously injured

According to Austrian media reports, the attacker is a 28-year-old man. The seriously injured victims were immediately taken to the Salzburg University Hospital. The alleged perpetrator turned himself in after the attack: “He was arrested there and a knife was also secured. It must first be clarified whether it is the murder weapon,” said the police spokeswoman. There is no evidence of a terrorist background.

As the Salzburg news state, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) is even investigating two attempted murders. The reason for the knife attack is said to have been a previous dispute. The victims are most likely social workers. (rodi/dpa)

Transparency notice: This article was last updated on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.