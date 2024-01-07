Home page World

Mysterious death in Italy: Two people roll their car through a barrier and fall several meters into Lake Como. The police are at a loss.

Como – A tragedy with many question marks in one of Italy's most popular and glamorous seaside resorts: Two people fell in their car into Lake Como late on Saturday evening (January 6th) and died. The fire brigade in the town in northern Italy immediately started the search for the victims, but it was not until Sunday morning that police divers were able to recover the bodies of the 45-year-old woman and the 38-year-old man. Eyewitness reports initially left investigators perplexed.

Tragedy on Lake Como: Two people fall into the water in their car and drown

According to the Italian news site Rai News a group of children alerted the police on Saturday evening. They saw the couple first talking to each other and then getting into the SUV. At the time, the SUV was parked at a popular vantage point over the lake, about two meters in front of the railing.

Rescue workers had to struggle with the depth of the lake and the darkness at the accident site. © dpa/Vigili del Fuoco

Suddenly the vehicle started moving, rolled over the sidewalk, broke through the railing and fell about ten meters into Lake Como. The emergency services that were alerted were powerless in the darkness of the night, and the lake at the accident site is particularly deep. In the morning, the requested police divers from Turin were only able to pull the couple's lifeless bodies out of the water.

Death at the popular swimming lake: Investigators are faced with many unanswered questions

It is currently completely unclear whether this was an accident or an intentional act. Also the Italian daily newspaper La Republica emphasizes that any conjecture could be possible. There is also speculation about a medical emergency or a technical failure in the vehicle.

Idyll in Northern Italy: The picturesque Lake Como also attracts more glamorous clientele. © Fleig/Eibner press photo/Imago

It is also unclear how the two victims were related to each other. Loud La Republica The two were not lovers – there was only evidence of an acquaintance through their friendship status on Facebook. According to initial information, reports the German Press Agency (dpa), the man and woman are Italian.

Lake Como is one of the most popular lakes in the region, also among holidaymakers from Germany. The travel destination is considered particularly glamorous, with numerous villas adorning the shores of the lake. Megastar George Clooney also owns a property there. Curious: There is also currently a crisis at another popular bathing lake: At Lake Garda, another rock avalanche had buried the riverside road.