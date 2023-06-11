The driver and passenger of the ATV died as a result of an accident in the Novosibirsk region. About this on Sunday, June 11, informs regional traffic police department in their Telegram channel.

It is noted that an accident with an ATV occurred the day before at about 23:20 local time in the territory of the Moshkovsky district. The driver allowed the vehicle to overturn. He and his passenger died.

“The driver, born in 1987, driving an ATV, was moving from the working village of Moshkovo towards the village of Beloyarka and, at 35 km of the road, made a congress from the road, followed by a collision with an obstacle,” the State traffic inspectorate said in a statement.

Now all the causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier, on May 22, it became known that an ATV driver died in the Ryazan region as a result of a collision with a truck. It was preliminarily established that the 41-year-old ATV driver “did not choose a safe distance.” The vehicle crashed into a Mercedes-Benz truck.