Ciudad Juarez.- Two men were murdered tonight in a grocery store in the Parajes de San Isidro neighborhood, and one more was injured.

The attack occurred on the streets of Nevado de Colima and María Teresa Rojas, inside the grocery store “Liz.”

Witnesses said two gunmen broke into the business and opened fire on three people.

Two men were found dead among the groceries and behind the counter, and another was injured and taken to hospital.

With this double murder, the number of intentional homicides recorded this month has reached 32.