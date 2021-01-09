TWO people have died after their car became trapped by flooding in Mijas last night.

The man and woman, both around 50 years old, came into trouble when they tried to cross the Fuengirola river.

The vehicle, which was carrying two couples, became trapped in the riverbed in the Esparragal area.

Emergency services were called to the scene but were only able to save one of the couples.

One woman died in the car while a man was swept away while trying to be rescued.

Rescuers had thrown him a life ring but the current washed him away before his body was found on Saturday morning, reported South newspaper.

Regional president Juanma Moreno expressed his ‘deep regret to the family of the victims’ and asked the public to take precaution ‘to avoid more tragedies like this.’

Both of the couples were from South America and were returning from a religious service nearby.

Reports say they had decided to stop in a lane next to the riverbed when currents rapidly grew and they did not have time to escape.