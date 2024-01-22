Two clients at a law firm and a medical center assaulted a female lawyer and a doctor, following a dispute over the manner of dealing with them, and directed statements at them that are punishable by law. Two reports were filed against them and they were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged them with insulting an employee while practicing his profession, and referred each of them to court. A different case went to the misdemeanor court, which convicted them and punished them with a fine.

The details of the first case, as confirmed by the court, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that the first accused (European) appointed the victim’s lawyer’s office in a case concerning him, and when he came to the office to discuss the dispute with her, he insulted her and described her as a thief.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she was present in the office when the accused came according to a prior appointment to discuss a case assigned to her, and she summoned an employee of hers to speak with him in his language because he was not fluent in Arabic, and she explained to him the shortcomings required of him, but she was surprised by him accusing her of stealing, and then he caused disturbance. At the place, he started screaming, so I left the office so as not to cause more problems.

When the accused was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, and decided that he had an appointment with a lawyer from the office at one of the police stations to open a report in his favor, but the lawyer did not show up, which prompted him to go to the office to inquire from the employees about the reason for their failure to comply with what was required, and to inquire about… The measures they took in his favor, and he informed them that he wanted his money back, and he did not want to continue working with them, because they were procrastinating a lot and did not adhere to what was required, so they refused and informed him that he would recover half the amount, but he refused and left the place without insulting anyone.

While the Public Prosecution in Dubai referred in the second case an Arab man who insulted a doctor with words that degraded her, and the details of the case indicated that he was with his wife in a medical center where the victim worked, and he did not feel comfortable with the way she treated him, so he insulted her in front of her colleague.

In the merits of its ruling in the first case, the court stated that the criminal intent in the crime of insult is achieved if the accused knows that the words he directed are likely to contempt the victim and degrade her dignity, in a way that damages her reputation among others, in addition to the availability of the element of publicity entrusted to the trial court. She explained that the definitive evidence was based on the validity and provenness of the accusation against the accused, and the phrases he used to describe the victim lawyer undoubtedly constituted slander against her, in a way that degraded her and her status. The court, after considering the circumstances of the accused and the incident, decided to punish him with a fine of 2000 dirhams.

After examining the second case, it ruled to convict the accused of insulting the doctor, and punished him with a fine of 1,500 dirhams and deportation, but he appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, denying the charge against him. The Court of Appeal considered that his denial was merely a form of defense for escaping punishment, and that the preliminary ruling correctly concluded that the accused was convicted and imposed the penalty prescribed by the law against him. The court ruled to amend the appealed ruling, cancel the deportation measure against the accused and uphold anything other than that.

• The two clients of a law firm and a medical center used phrases punishable by law.