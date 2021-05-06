In Moscow, two people were injured due to the hurricane wind, they were taken to the hospital.

“The man was injured as a result of a tree falling on the territory of the Vostryakovsky cemetery. A woman was injured from the fall of a tree in the courtyard on Shosseynaya Street. The victims were hospitalized, they are being provided with medical assistance, ”the municipal economy complex said in a Telegram channel on Thursday, May 6.

They also noted that unfavorable weather conditions will persist until the evening, residents of the capital are advised to refrain from walking.

“We ask you to give up walking around the city until 20:00 and wait out the bad weather at home, while you are on the street – be extremely careful, do not hide under trees and do not park cars near them,” the message says.

According to the information of the municipal economy complex, additional information about unfavorable weather conditions is currently organized in parks, recreation areas and other places of mass stay of Russian citizens. At the same time, it is noted that the SMS notification system is involved.

“City services and rescue services are working on high alert due to the hurricane wind,” – the message says.

Earlier that day, wind gusts of up to 20 m / s were reported, in connection with which a yellow hazard level was declared in the Moscow region on May 6.