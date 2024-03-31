SANA: two civilians were injured in an Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the outskirts of Damascus in Syria, resulting in two casualties, the agency reports. SANA.

The shelling was carried out from the Golan Heights, Syrian air defense systems took part in repelling the raid, the source emphasizes. It is noted that as a result of the aggression, two civilians were injured and material damage was caused.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced an attack on the headquarters of Islamic Jihad in Gaza. According to the agency, the strike was carried out on the territory of the Al-Aqsa hospital in the Deir el-Balah area, where, according to the Israeli military, the headquarters of the Palestinian organization was located.