Two people were injured this Thursday in a traffic accident on the road from Lorca to Caravaca de la Cruz, in the municipality of Lorca. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, in the incident, which occurred before reaching La Paca, a tourism and a van were involved.

Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Extinction and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), Civil Guard, and three health units from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061: Mobile Emergency Unit, ambulance of the PAC of La Paca, and an assistance ambulance. A Civil Guard patrol was also dispatched. Once CEIS firefighters managed to free one of the trapped wounded, the paramedics attended to him. Finally, the doctors transferred the two affected to the Northwest Regional Hospital.