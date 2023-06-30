Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:16 p.m.



Two people were injured by a weapon this Thursday night in Javalí Viejo, Murcia. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call at 8:51 p.m. requesting urgent health care for a 42-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man who had stab wounds.

Members of the National Police and two ambulances with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management immediately went to the scene.

After treating the two people on site, they were transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital in Murcia.