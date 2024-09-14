Ciudad Juarez.- Two men were injured after trying to prevent the kidnapping of their cousin in the Kilometer 27 neighborhood, according to official reports.

They are two men between the ages of 25 and 30, identified as Jorge and César S., who suffered gunshot wounds, one in the shoulder and forearm and the other in the right thigh.

The attack was reported at around 4:44 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Villa Chica and Santos de León streets, where a unit of the Municipal Police of the Southern District arrived and confirmed the incident after interviewing relatives of the injured victims and neighbors.

According to local reports, the injured initially arrived at a house at the aforementioned intersection aboard a blue Chevrolet Silverado and when they began to open some bottles of alcoholic beverages, two cars arrived with people in possession of handguns, who threatened one of those who was preparing to drink in order to take him away.

The victim of deprivation of liberty was identified as Javier Parra, 36 years old.

Given the delay in providing emergency medical attention to the scene of the attack, the injured had to be transported in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, it was reported.