The Calasparra Local Police arrested two people this Sunday, a man and a woman, aged 32 and 40, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health. It happened at dawn while the agents were carrying out a vehicle check. At one point, and in one of these cars, these two individuals were traveling who, at the time of the inspection, showed symptoms of nervousness, with an evasive attitude, which raised the suspicions of the police.

For this reason, the canine unit was urged to carry out a search inside the vehicle, pointing out to the agents a hidden compartment behind the steering wheel in which they found six plastic wrappers containing cocaine, one and a half pills of what appears to be be ecstasy and a small metal box with hashish.

In the search carried out by the agents on the detainees, they also found 11 wrappers of a pink substance, what appears to be tusi or pink cocaine, and two wrappers with a white substance (crystal), as well as cash.

Given these events, the agents proceeded to seize the substances and arrest both people for a crime against public health. The detainees, both natives of the neighboring town of Cieza, were brought to justice along with the police proceedings.