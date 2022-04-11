Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A man fell with everything and truck into the waters of channel 7at the height of the Aguaruto syndicate, in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report of this event occurred around 7:39 p.m. this Sunday, so emergency and rescue personnel moved to the site.

The man who was identified as José N, approximately 35 years old, was driving a black Acura truck from north to south on the road that is next to the tributary, when suddenly he pHe lost control of the unit for unknown reasons and headed for the canal.

Two people fall in a truck inside channel 7 in Culiacán | Photo: Discussion

Also, it was reported that Another person was traveling inside the van, who left by his own means, as well as the driver.

When the Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene, they found those affected, who had already left the tributary, and when they were checked, they determined that they only suffered minor injuries.

A crane is waiting to remove the vehicle from the canal. Road Agents are taking charge of the fact, who will delimit responsibilities.