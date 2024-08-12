Ciudad Juárez— Two men were executed early this morning while traveling in a luxury car through the streets of the El Campestre neighborhood.

The high-impact incident occurred at 3:28 a.m. on Calzada Senecú and Del Fresno Street, where authorities collected more than 30 shells from two types of weapons, one of them long, reported a coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The victims were traveling in a new-model black Porsche, which was hit by bullets in the doors and windows, the officer said.

The residential area was cordoned off extensively by the police and residents were not allowed to approach.

No further details were provided on the murdered individuals, who became the 25th and 26th victims of intentional homicide in Ciudad Juárez this month.