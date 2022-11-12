A boat with fishermen capsized on the Tilik River in the Irkutsk region. This was announced on Saturday, November 12, by representatives of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region.

Three people were on board at the time of the incident. One of them was able to get ashore on his own and turned to rescuers, the location of the remaining two is unknown.

“A man born in 1965 got in touch via satellite phone and reported that the boat in which he was with two friends had capsized on the river,” the publication says in the department’s Telegram channel.

According to the coordinates received from the caller, the Ministry of Emergency Situations determined the territory for rescue operations. Members of the emergency response team will have to explore the water area and the banks of the river in search of missing men.

Earlier, on November 6, when bypassing the coastline of the Vilyui reservoir in Yakutia, the bodies of two men without life jackets were found. Rescuers also continue to search for the third missing person.

In the work of emergency services, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Polar Airlines is used, and a side-scan sonar is also used to survey the water area.