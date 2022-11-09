Tijuana Baja California .- A man and a minor are missing. as a consequence of the intense rains recorded in Tijuanareported the Fire Department of the city.

According to the first reports, the vehicle in which both were traveling was dragged by a strong current in Quetzal alley, in Colonia Cañón del Pato.

Elements of the aquatic rescue division, as well as lifeguards and a crane, participated in the search, without success until 9:36 p.m. local time.

During the rains recorded this Tuesday in Tijuana there were flooding in the main roads of the city, as well as fallen poles, among other damages.

The State Government announced the suspension of classes at all educational levels, morning and evening, for this Wednesday.