Today, Ajman Police announced that a diesel fuel tank exploded in Al Jurf Industrial Area in Ajman this morning, resulting in the death of two people and three injuries.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, stated that the operations room received a report at 11 am today stating that an explosion had occurred in a diesel tank in one of the laboratories of the Fuel Trading Company in Al Jurf Industrial. At the site, they were welding work on one of the tanks, which led to its explosion as a result of welding sparks flying on the fuel inside the tank, which led to the explosion, which resulted in the death of the two workers of Asian nationality and the injury of 3 people also of Asian nationality in the neighboring factory due to the flying fragments of the exploded tank cover .

He noted that the explosion was due to non-compliance with security and safety requirements and non-compliance with the necessary licenses from the Civil Defense to secure this type of facilities that deal with fuel and petroleum derivatives.

Accordingly, the competent authorities from the National Ambulance, Civil Defense and Traffic Patrols were summoned to take the necessary measures and transfer those affected by the accident to the hospital.