As a result of the depressurization of a barrel at the Lestekh woodworking enterprise in Alapaevsk, Sverdlovsk region, two people died. Superheated steam was in the tank. This was announced on Friday, January 1, by the senior assistant to the regional prosecutor Marina Kanatova.

“According to preliminary information, on the morning of December 31, during a work shift, a barrel with superheated steam was depressurized, as a result of which two workers died, one worker was hospitalized with serious injuries,” she is quoted as saying REN TV…

Initially, it was reported about the death of one person and two victims as a result of an emergency. As reported TASS with reference to the press service of the city administration, as a result of the explosion, the barrel shattered into pieces. One of the victims was taken to the regional burn center by helicopter.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Violation of labor protection requirements, resulting in the death of two persons by negligence.” The Prosecutor’s Office of Alapaevsk is checking.

