A light-engine plane crashed into the Volga near the village of Mikhalchikovo, Kstovsky District, Nizhny Novgorod Region, according to the website of the Privolzhskaya Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The fall occurred at about 14:40 Moscow time. According to preliminary data, two people died as a result.

It was found that the aircraft was not allowed to take off. Further, the pilot lost control and the aircraft fell into the Volga.

Earlier it became known that four people were killed in a light-engine plane crash in Texas. According to preliminary data, the plane had engine problems.