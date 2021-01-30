Two people were killed and about 50 injured in an explosion at a station for refueling cylinders with household gas in the provincial capital of Al Bayda in southwestern Yemen on Saturday evening, January 30.

As writes “RIA News“With reference to a source in local authorities, a fire broke out at the gas station, which touched a tanker with gas there, causing it to explode.

The explosion killed two people and injured 48. It is noted that the condition of many victims is assessed as critical. The source also said that the explosion caused significant material damage to houses adjacent to the station and several cars.

Earlier on January 30, it was reported that gas cylinders were exploding in the north-west of Moscow, the fire was assigned the third out of five possible difficulty levels. The fire engulfed a large area at an industrial facility on Touristkaya Street. At the site of the emergency, torch combustion occurs.