At least two people have died in Japan following a series of powerful earthquakes. The portal reported this on January 1 47news citing the country's national police agency.

“According to the national police agency, two people suffered cardiac arrest in Nanao City, Ishikawa Prefecture. Presumably, this occurred as a result of an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7.0 in Ishikawa Prefecture,” the report said.

In Japan, cardiac arrest may mean a state of clinical death, since it can only be officially confirmed by a special doctor.

Among other things, the portal also clarified that in total, as a result of the earthquake and its consequences, seven people were injured in the cities of Hakui and Shiga, 15 in Toyama Prefecture, five in Fukui Prefecture and two in Niigata Prefecture.

On January 1, a series of earthquakes occurred in Japan. The first tremors were recorded at 16:06 (10:06 Moscow time), their magnitudes were 5.7 and 7.6. Amid the earthquakes, a tsunami threat of up to 5 m high was declared, but it was later cancelled.

Among other things, a tsunami threat was also announced on Sakhalin. It was reported that the coastal parts of the western coast of the island may be affected by the elements. Later, a tsunami threat was declared in Vladivostok and Nakhodka. It was noted that the wave height would be 0.3 m.