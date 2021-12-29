The Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Buryatia is conducting an investigation into the death of two people after using an antiseptic. This was reported on Tuesday, December 28 at website departments.

“On December 27, 2021, at about noon, the bodies of a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were found in the apartment of one of the houses on Pavlova Street in Ulan-Ude. Also inside there were three more men and a woman who needed medical help in connection with poisoning with alcohol substitutes, ”the message says.

According to the preliminary version, a company of men and women who were engaged in vagrancy gathered in the apartment of a local resident on Sunday evening. All those present drank alcohol. At night, they bought bottles of alcohol-containing liquid intended for disinfection at a nearby grocery store, and, returning to the apartment, began to use the antiseptic inside. In the morning everyone felt unwell and pain, after a while two people died, and the rest were sent to the hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of “food poisoning with an antiseptic.”

Investigators have now seized all similar products from the store for chemical and sanitary research. A forensic medical examination was appointed to establish the exact cause of death of the deceased. Based on the results of the pre-investigation check, a legal decision will be made.

Earlier, on December 22, in the Leningrad region, four people died from methanol poisoning. An unemployed resident of Lodeynoye Pole was detained on suspicion of selling methyl alcohol to the deceased. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Production, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products that do not meet safety requirements.”