Two people died as a result of explosion at pumping station in Volgograd

Two people were killed in an explosion at a pumping station in Volgograd, reports Mash.

According to the publication, there is a threat of a second explosion. There may be people under the rubble.

The fact that an explosion occurred at a pumping station in Volgograd became known earlier on July 6. The emergency occurred near house No. 12 on Izobilnaya Street.