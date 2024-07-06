Two people died as a result of explosion at pumping station in Volgograd
Two people were killed in an explosion at a pumping station in Volgograd, reports Mash.
According to the publication, there is a threat of a second explosion. There may be people under the rubble.
The fact that an explosion occurred at a pumping station in Volgograd became known earlier on July 6. The emergency occurred near house No. 12 on Izobilnaya Street.
