A three-vehicle accident occurred in the Moscow region after the driver of a VAZ vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a truck, which struck another vehicle. As reported on April 11 in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region, as a result of the collision, two people were killed and there is one more injured.

It is known that the accident occurred on the 315th km of the A-108 highway of the Moscow Big Ring. The VAZ was driven by a driver born in 1985.

“According to preliminary information, the driver drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a MAN truck, which in turn collided with a UAZ moving in the opposite direction,” the message was quoted as saying. TASS.

As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the VAZ were killed, in turn, the driver of the UAZ received bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

Earlier, on March 27, two trucks and one Mercedes car got into a fatal accident with one dead and five injured in the Sverdlovsk region. As a result of the incident, the passenger of the Mercedes died, five more people were injured of varying severity.

On March 26, the driver and four passengers of a car died in an accident with a truck in the Chelyabinsk region. The accident occurred on the highway in the Trinity municipal district. On the fact of an accident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles”).