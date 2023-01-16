In Stavropol, two people died in an accident with a minibus, six more were injured

In the Shpakovsky District of the Stavropol Territory, two people died in an accident with a minibus and two cars, and six more were injured. This was announced on Monday, January 16, in Telegram– channel of the State traffic inspectorate of Stavropol.

The accident occurred at the 307th kilometer of the Rostov-on-Don-Stavropol highway. The driver of the VAZ-2114 tried to overtake the Daewoo Nexia and hit it, causing both cars to drive into the oncoming lane and collide with a passenger minibus.

As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the VAZ-2114 died at the scene. The Nexia driver and five passengers of the minibus were taken to the hospital.

“It has been established that the minibus was operating the Krasnodar-Stavropol flight, there were six passengers in the cabin. Traffic police units are working on the spot, the circumstances are being clarified, ”the inspectorate said in a statement.

