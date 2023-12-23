On the 49th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road, two people died as a result of an accident with four cars

On the outer side of the 49th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road, several cars collided, resulting in the death of two people. This is reported by RIA News with reference to Moscow emergency services.

According to preliminary data, four cars collided. In the Telegram channel of the capital's prosecutor's office TBCthat one of the cars caught fire. Previously, a Toyota car crashed into a GAZelle and Great Wall, the driver of which lost control.