In the Stavropol Territory, an accident occurred at the plant, as a result of which two workers died. Another person was injured. This was announced on Tuesday, January 4, by the governor of the Russian region Vladimir Vladimirov on his page in Instagram…

It is specified that at the enterprise for the production of silicate bricks during the execution of production work, a container with hot water was depressurized. The victim is in a state of moderate severity, he is being helped by doctors.

“The incident does not pose any threats to the life of the city, the operation of communal systems,” said Vladimirov.

Earlier on January 4, it became known that the Antipinsky oil refinery caught fire in Tyumen. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt.