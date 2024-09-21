Two people died in an accident involving a minibus and a car in the Rostov region

A passenger car and a minibus collided in the Volgodonsk district of the Rostov region. As a result of the accident, two people died, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the regional traffic police.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the VAZ-2114 and one passenger of the minibus died. Six passengers with varying degrees of injuries were taken to a medical facility.

The accident occurred at 19:30 on the 167th kilometer of the Rostov-on-Don – Volgodonsk highway. It is assumed that the driver of a passenger car drove into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a Mercedes minibus, which had 21 passengers. After that, the vehicles caught fire.