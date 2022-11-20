Two people died in a fire at a flower warehouse on Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow

Two people died in a fire at a flower warehouse near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow. About it RIA News reported to emergency services.

The incident became known on the afternoon of November 20. The area where the fire was localized amounted to 2.5 thousand square meters. The fire brigade was called in to put out the fire.

The burning building belongs to a flower company. In addition to storage facilities, there is a furniture and lighting store.