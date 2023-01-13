In the Okulovsky district of the Novgorod region, a semi-detached house caught fire, killing two people. This was announced on Friday, January 13, by the press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations in its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the emergency services received a message about a fire in the village of Kulotino at 3:01. Fire departments were sent to the scene of the fire, and upon arrival they found that the building was burning with an open flame throughout the area.

The fire was extinguished at 12:11. Later it became known that during the analysis of the rubble after extinguishing the fire, “fragments of the bodies, presumably of two dead,” were found.

Investigators of the Valdai Interdistrict Investigation Department are checking into the incident. According to preliminary data, the bodies of a man born in 1969 and a woman born in 1967 were found.

