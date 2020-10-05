In the Kirovsky district of Samara, two people died in a fire in an apartment building, and another was injured. This is reported by the regional GU EMERCOM of Russia.

The fire occurred on Sunday, October 4, in a house at 34 Metallistov Street. The area of ​​fire was 40 square meters. m, writes NIA Samara with reference to “63.ru”.

As a result, two men were killed. One of them was 58 years old, the identity of the second is now being established. A 74-year-old pensioner was also injured.

46 people and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing. The extinguishing of the fire took about two and a half hours.

