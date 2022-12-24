In the Chishminsky district of Bashkortostan, a residential building caught fire, two people died. This was reported on December 25 at the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic.

It is noted that the emergency service received a message about the fire the day before at 21:52 local time (19:52 Moscow time). A residential brick building caught fire along Shosseinaya Street in the village of Yeremeyevo.

The fire was localized at 22:27 local time (20:27 Moscow time).

“Unfortunately, during the extinguishing of the fire, fragments of the bodies of two people were found,” – said the department in its Telegram channel.

28 people and eight pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

The cause of the fire is being established. An investigative team and an investigator are working on the spot.

Earlier, on December 23, it was reported that a man died as a result of a fire in a private wooden house in Irkutsk. According to the rescue department, the electrical wiring and the stove in the house were in poor condition.

On the eve there was a fire in a private house in the village of Buninsky, Uritsky district, Oryol region, one person died. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the body of a woman born in 1962 inside.