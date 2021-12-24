In the regional infectious diseases clinical hospital named after Nichoga in Astrakhan, where patients with COVID-19 are treated, a fire broke out. As a result, two people died, reported in the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

The fire killed women 42 and 70 years old

As reported Telegram– channel “112”, Larisa Shashkova and Valentina Provalenko were killed.

A source TASS in the emergency services said that, preliminary, the cause of the emergency was a short circuit. According to the interlocutor RIA News, the oxygen apparatus caught fire in the clinic.

The hospital announced the health of the ventilator

One of the clinic staff told Interfaxthat the fire was provoked by a malfunction of the lamp.

The ventilators were checked and were in good order at the time of the fire. The fire provoked a malfunction in the lighting system interlocutor of the agency

A source TASS reported that at the time of the fire in the hospital, the automatic fire systems did not work.

46 people evacuated from hospital

About it RIA News the emergency services representative said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 16 people were evacuated from the hospital. Firefighters extinguished the fire, its area was 15 square meters. In the first frames that appeared after the emergency, it is clear that one chamber was completely burned out. It was a ward for two people with access to the street.

Frame: Telegram-channel SHOT

This is not the first fire in a covid hospital in which people have died

The first fires in hospitals for patients with COVID-19 occurred on May 9 and 12 – at the Spasokukotsky hospital in Moscow and at St. George’s hospital in St. Petersburg. The fire killed eight people: two patients in St. Petersburg, six in Moscow. After the incident, Roszdravnadzor decided to check the Aventa-M ventilators that were installed in these clinics. There was no direct connection between the fires and violations in the production of equipment at the Ural plant. The manufacturing company continued the production of devices.

In September, in the Voronezh Region, a man died in a fire in the department for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, and another 31 patients were evacuated to a nearby building. In September, the same incident occurred in the Kirov infectious diseases hospital, two people died. The Ministry of Health said that the cause of the fire was the actions of one of the patients.

In the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the main cause of fire in Russian hospitals is the emergency operation of electrical networks and equipment. Over the past five years in Russia, the number of such emergencies in clinics has been increasing, the department added.