Two people died in a fire in a nine-story building in Yekaterinburg. This, on Monday, November 28, was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk region.

Three other people are said to have been injured. At the same time, firefighters rescued 33 people, of which seven were children. Another 60 people evacuated on their own before the arrival of the fire brigade.

“At 21:51 (19:51 Moscow time – Ed.) A message was received about a fire at the address: Yekaterinburg, st. Tchaikovsky. Arriving fire departments found that a fire had occurred in an apartment on the third floor of a nine-story residential building of a corridor type,» the report said. Telegram channel departments.

The fire was localized at 23:19 (21:19 Moscow time) on an area of ​​30 sq. m. Open burning was eliminated at 23:29 (21:29 Moscow time).

67 firefighters and 18 units of fire and rescue equipment continue to work at the scene. A temporary accommodation facility has been prepared for the residents of the house.

Earlier that day, a man died in a fire in an apartment building in Nizhny Tagil. It was established that the electricity was previously cut off in the apartment for non-payment. After that, the homeowner independently connected to the supply.