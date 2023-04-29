Two people were burned alive in a collision between a passenger car and a truck in the Duvansky district of Bashkiria. This was announced on Saturday, April 29, by the chief state traffic safety inspector of the Republic of Bashkortostan Vladimir Sevastyanov.

He clarified that the accident happened at about four in the morning at 179 km Birsk-Tastuba-Satka. KamAZ and Volkswagen Polo collided on the highway.

“After a strong impact, the car caught fire. As a result of the incident, the driver and his passenger died on the spot from their injuries, ”Sevastyanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The footage published by him shows that the car burned out almost completely. A truck carrying building materials was thrown to the side of the road.

Police and emergency services are on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Earlier on Saturday, a fatal accident occurred on the 72nd km of the Kyiv highway in Naro-Fominsk, Moscow region. The driver of “KamAZ” crashed into several cars at a traffic light. During the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire. According to Izvestia’s source, four people died, including two children aged 10 and 7.