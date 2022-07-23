During the storm in Poland, two people died, another 39 thousand were left without electricity. This was announced on Saturday, July 23, by the State Security Center.

In the south-west of the country in the village of White Church, a fallen tree crushed a 70-year-old woman. She died on the spot from her injuries.

In addition, in Subcarpathia, a tree fell on a passing car. The 39-year-old driver died, while his passenger was not injured.

It is noted that emergency services responded promptly to calls and eliminated the consequences of bad weather. A total of 1,844 field trips were made. The most frequent problems were flooded premises and fallen trees that blocked traffic, in addition, strong winds damaged the roofs of many houses.

In addition, large hail fell in some regions, which destroyed crops.

According to available information, the central and southeastern regions were most affected. Now, according to meteorologists, storms are moving in an easterly direction.

Earlier, on July 5, it became known that Hurricane Bonnie, which formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico, intensified to the third (out of five) category on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The epicenter of the hurricane is located 400 km from the city of Zihuatanejo in the southwestern state of Guerrero. It is moving westward at a speed of 6 m/s. The wind speed within the atmospheric phenomenon is 51 m/s with gusts up to 61 m/s.

Showers will come to Guerrero, Guanajuato, Colima, Michoacán and Jalisco. Due to the risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, authorities urged citizens to be careful.