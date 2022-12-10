Rogov said that two people were killed and two injured as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Melitopol

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that two people were killed and two were injured as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Melitopol. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“According to preliminary data, two people were killed and two injured. Firefighters are trying to put out the fire and pull people out of the rubble. The information is being specified,” Rogov said.

Earlier, Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Melitopol. According to him, as a result of the work of air defense, two missiles were shot down at the end, but the rest of the missiles hit the Hunter’s Halt restaurant.

On December 10, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced its readiness to strike at Russian territory in the event of a further attack on Ukrainian territories. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, the Ukrainian military will be capable of anything.